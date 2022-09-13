Man charged with stabbing woman in Tralee remanded in custody

A MAN charged with the stabbing of a young woman during an attempted burglary at Ballymullen in Tralee last month has been further remanded in custody.

Slovakian national Robert Bily (20) who has an address at 12 Brandon Place, Tralee appeared by video link before Judge Joanne Carroll at Tralee District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Bily is charged with assault causing harm contrary to section three of the non fatal offences against the person act; trespass with the intent to commit burglary and possession of a knife at 14 Murphy’s Terrace, Ballymullen, Tralee on Sunday night, August 7.

Robert Bily has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

At last Wednesday’s hearing Judge Carroll was told that the book of evidence in the case was not finalised and no directions on the case have been received from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

As a result Gardaí asked that Mr Bily be remanded in custody for a further fortnight.

Defence counsel Barrister Maria Brosnan said that Mr Bily had only arrived in Ireland six weeks before the alleged offence and spoke no English whatsoever.

Ms Brosnan said she was concerned that, before the arrival of an interpreter, Mr Bily did not understand what was taking place in the court and what it meant for his case.

At a previous sitting Mr Bily had applied for bail but this was opposed by gardaí and refused by Judge Alec Gabbet due to the seriousness of the offence and the potential flight risk. He remains in custody in Cork Prison.

Judge Carroll remanded Mr Bily in continuing custody and adjourned the case until the September 21 sitting of Tralee District Court when the accused will once again appear by video link.

The building where the alleged offence occurred was formerly occupied by Nancy Myles pub and now provides rental accommodation to a number of tenants.

A second man, aged in his mid 20s, who had been arrested in connection with the same incident has since been released from custody without charge and a file on his case is being prepared for the DPP.