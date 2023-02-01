Man charged in connection with Killarney asylum seeker centre stabbing remanded in custody

AN Algerian national charged in connection with the stabbing of five people in Killarney last month has been remanded in continuing custody.

27-year-old Fouad Mekhazni appeared, via video link from Cork Prison, before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court on Wednesday morning.

Mr Mekhazni – who has an address at Room 1094, Hotel Killarney, Park Road, Killarney – is accused of one count of violent disorder and one count of producing an article capable of causing serious injury at Hotel Killarney on the night of January 1, 2022.

The charges arise from an incident at the temporary direct provision centre – the details of which were previously outlined to the court – in which five people suffered stab wounds.

Judge Waters was told that a book of evidence has not been completed and he remanded Mr Mekhazni in continuing custody to appear before the court again on February 15.

Seven other men who have been charged in connection with the same incident are due to appear at Killarney District Court on February 7.

