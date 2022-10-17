Man challenges speeding charge in District Court

A Scartaglin man represented himself at Thursday’s District Court sitting in Cahersiveen as he pleaded not guilty to a speeding offence in early 2022.

Patrick O’Shea (50) of Barna, Scartaglin, was detected driving at 85 kilometres an hour in a 60-kilometre-an-hour zone on the Ring of Kerry road at Farrantoreen, Killorglin, on January 30. A fixed-charge notice was issued to Mr O’Shea on foot of this.

Mr O’Shea told the Court that he was driving to a soccer match at the time of the incident. He saw a sign for a 100-kilometre-an-hour zone up ahead and was overtaking just prior to entering that zone, before being pulled over by a guard.

Mr O’Shea claimed Gardaí told him that he had been clocked doing nearly 80 kilometres an hour, but when the fixed-charged notice came, it said he had been travelling at 85 kilometres an hour.

He also raised a point about his address as laid out on the fixed-charge notice, but Judge David Waters said this was not relevant as Mr O’Shea did receive the notice.

Judge Waters found Mr O’Shea, who has no previous convictions, guilty and gave him one day to pay a €200 fine. Recognisance was set in the event of appeal.