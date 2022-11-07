Man caught drink driving for third time is ‘putting lives at risk’ says Judge

A Killarney man is facing jail if he is caught driving with excess alcohol again, Judge David Waters has warned.

At Kenmare District Court last week, Padraig Casey, with an address at Frehanaugh, Clonkeen, Killarney, was convicted of driving with excess alcohol for the third time and has been disqualified from driving for six years. He was also fined €400.

The court heard that Mr Casey rear-ended a car at Killowen, Kenmare, at 3pm on April 10, 2022. Mr Casey left the scene and was subsequently arrested and, after a breath sample was taken from him, he was found to be over the legal limit. The reading was 80 microgrammes of alcohol per 100mls breath, which Judge Waters described as ‘quite intoxicated'.

The court was told that this was the third time that Mr Casey was caught driving with excess alcohol, which Judge Waters said he had a 'real difficulty’ with. Mr Casey had only been allowed back on the road in 2018 following a previous conviction, the court was told.

"This is his third time, he is putting people's lives at risk with his drink-driving and it can't be allowed to continue,” Judge Waters said.

"If he comes again for a fourth time I will have to consider jail.

"He is continuously sitting behind the wheel of a car and putting people in danger.”

Judge Waters said Mr Casey had no control over his vehicle on the day in question and drove into the back of another vehicle.

Defence solicitor Padraig O’Connell said that while his client had left the scene, he did so on foot and returned again and co-operated fully with gardaí. This included giving the breath sample.

He said that Mr Casey was insured on the day in question and that the insurance had paid out for the damage to the other vehicle. He said that his client suffers from depression, and this leads him to consume excess alcohol.