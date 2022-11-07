Kerry

Man caught drink driving for third time is ‘putting lives at risk’ says Judge

Sinead Kelleher

A Killarney man is facing jail if he is caught driving with excess alcohol again, Judge David Waters has warned.

At Kenmare District Court last week, Padraig Casey, with an address at Frehanaugh, Clonkeen, Killarney, was convicted of driving with excess alcohol for the third time and has been disqualified from driving for six years. He was also fined €400.

