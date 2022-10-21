Kerry

Man became aggressive to ambulance staff and gardaí on route to hospital, court hears

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

A north Kerry man is facing jail for a host of offences, including being highly aggressive to ambulance staff and gardaí while on route to University Hospital Kerry in an ambulance.

Alan O’Mahony with various addresses in North Kerry including Lynch's, Main Street, Ballybunion – and formerly of 65 Ballygologue Park, Listowel; Lumberjacks, 19 Church Street, Listowel; and 9 Baile O Dubha, Listowel – was before Listowel District Court for a host of matters, primarily public-order offences. 

