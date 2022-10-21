Man became aggressive to ambulance staff and gardaí on route to hospital, court hears

A north Kerry man is facing jail for a host of offences, including being highly aggressive to ambulance staff and gardaí while on route to University Hospital Kerry in an ambulance.

Alan O’Mahony with various addresses in North Kerry including Lynch's, Main Street, Ballybunion – and formerly of 65 Ballygologue Park, Listowel; Lumberjacks, 19 Church Street, Listowel; and 9 Baile O Dubha, Listowel – was before Listowel District Court for a host of matters, primarily public-order offences.

These included an incident at Leith West, Tralee, on May 16, 2021, when he was violent towards ambulance personnel and gardaí while on route to hospital via ambulance. The ambulance had to stop, and Mr O’Mahony was pepper-sprayed to calm him down. During the incident, he threated to ‘burst’ gardaí and ambulance staff. He was charged with using threatening and abusive behaviour and being intoxicated in public arising out of the incident.

In another incident, Mr O’Mahony was ‘highly abusive’ to gardaí when they responded to a public-order incident at Mill Lane, Listowel. He was charged with using threatening and abusive behaviour and failing to comply with gardaí on May, 10, 2020.

The court also heard evidence of breaching COVID regulations when Mr O’Mahony was found in an intoxicated state at John Joe Sheehy Road, Tralee, after gardaí were flagged down by a passer-by who informed them of intoxicated people on the footpath.

When Mr O’Mahony was asked by gardaí what he was doing in Tralee, he informed them he was at a party. This was in breach of the COVID travel restrictions at the time in March 2021.

Evidence of other public-order incidents were also given to the court, along with two incidents of criminal damage, when Mr O’Mahony broke a patio door and window with a golf club at College Cross apartments, Listowel, on September 4, 2021.

The court was told that Mr O’Mahony has previous convictions and has received suspended sentences for several offences, including assault causing harm and violent disorder. The offences before the court occurred during the time-frame of the suspended sentences, the court heard.

Judge Waters said Mr O’Mahony has been offered the opportunity to engage with the probation services but did not want that. The court heard that he had attended appointments with the service and had not answered their calls.

Defence solicitor Padraig O’Connell said that his client has psychiatric difficulties but, despite repeated attempts to get a psychiatric report for the court, he had been unable to do so.

"It is an injustice not to have a report before the court,” said Mr O’Connell.

Judge Waters adjourned the case to November 17 to allow legal advisors to source a psychiatric report. He said he was more than considering a six-month jail sentence as a result of the lack of co-operation of Mr O’Mahony with the probation services and the non-availability of a psychiatric report.