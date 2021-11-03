Man arrested after three hour standoff in Abbeyfeale

The scene of the three hour stand off in Abbeyfeale on Tuesday evening. Photo by John D Morris.

A man has been arrested following a three hour standoff with Gardaí in Abbeyfeale last night.

Gardaí received a call regarding an incident at a house on Main Street shortly before 7pm on Tuesday evening, November 2.

A male in his 30’s had barricaded himself into a private house with access to weapons such as domestic knives and tools. When they arrived, the man was threatening self-harm and and harm to anyone else who entered the premises, according to garda sources. No firearms were present.

An Garda Síochána’s Operational Command protocol was implemented in which an On Scene Commander was appointed and negotiators from the National Negotiators Unit in Limerick attended the scene, along with members of the Armed Support Units from counties Limerick and Cork.

Around 10pm, the Armed Support Unit intervened and the man was arrested for offences under the Criminal Damage Act 1991, Gardaí said.

“The male was medically assessed at the scene and has now been taken to Henry Street Garda station, Limerick, where he is being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all the circumstances in relation to the build-up to this incident and the incident itself .

Traffic restrictions have been lifted in the area.