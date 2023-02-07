Kerry

Man airlifted to hospital with serious burns after accident at Kerry Group plant in Listowel

Kerry Group's Listowel plant on Tuesday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand

kerryman

Donal Nolan

A MAN man is being treated at Cork University Hospital for serious burns he suffered in a spill of heated cleaning fluid containing caustic soda at the Kerry Ingredients plant in Listowel on Monday evening.

The man was rushed to University Hospital Tralee by ambulance where he was transferred onto the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 115 outside the Emergency Department, for airlift to Cork.

