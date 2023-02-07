Man airlifted to hospital with serious burns after accident at Kerry Group plant in Listowel

A MAN man is being treated at Cork University Hospital for serious burns he suffered in a spill of heated cleaning fluid containing caustic soda at the Kerry Ingredients plant in Listowel on Monday evening.

The man was rushed to University Hospital Tralee by ambulance where he was transferred onto the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 115 outside the Emergency Department, for airlift to Cork.

His condition at the time of his transfer to Cork University Hospital was described as critical.

Listowel Fire Service was first on the scene minutes after the alarm was raised at around 7.45pm on Monday – within a section of the plant relatively close to the front of the complex.

The Kerryman understands that the man suffered the burns when a tank of heated cleaning liquid, spilled down on top of him.

Colleagues immediately rushed to his aid with the Listowel Fire Service treating the man with water gel in an effort to reduce the effects of the burning fluid on his skin on their arrival.

An ambulance from Tralee arrived shortly after 8pm.

The man suffered extensive and serious burns to the front of most of his torso and legs. It appears that the spill missed his head and face for the most part with the burns extending from his neck and shoulders down.

It is believed that the burns would have been even worse had it not been for the fact the caustic soda was diluted with boiling water and other cleaning agents in the mixture.

It is likely that it was the heat, rather than the chemical, that caused most of the injury.

The man, who is from Listowel and aged in his late 50s or early 60s, was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Tralee, where the ambulance was met by the rescue chopper.

The patient had to be intubated on arrival at Tralee as his airways began to close – having been breathing without relative difficulty at the scene minutes earlier.

The Kerryman understands the company is offering every assistance to the man’s family at this fraught time, with staff and management shocked and deeply saddened at the suffering of a valued colleague.