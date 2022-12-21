Man accused of murdering his brother in Tralee cemetery has bail bid refused

A man accused of murdering of his brother following a funeral in Tralee is to remain in custody after his appeal against a refusal to grant him bail was rejected.

On Tuesday the Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal brought by Patrick Dooley (35) seeking for the rejection of his bail application to be overturned.

Mr Dooley of Arbutus Grove, Killarney, Co Kerry, is charged that on October 5 last he murdered Thomas ‘Tom’ Dooley at Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee, contrary to Common Law.

On October 26, Mr Dooley was denied bail by the High Court after the State opposed the application on grounds that the accused's release would be a risk to the community and that he was also a flight risk.

In dismissing the appeal, Mr Justice John Edwards said he agreed with the concerns of the High Court judge and that no conditions could satisfy him regarding granting bail.

He then dismissed the appeal.