Majority of Kerry beaches no longer have full lifeguard cover

Kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

Kerry County Council has confirmed that full lifeguard cover has finished on almost all of Kerry beaches this week.

Inch and Ballybunion will have lifeguards in place until September 5, but full lifeguard cover has now finished on the remainder of the beaches.

Weekend cover will remain in some Kerry beaches for the next two weekends, but by September 12, no lifeguards will be on duty. 

Derrynane, Ballinskelligs, White Strand, Kells, Rossbeigh, Ventry, Maherees, Fenit, Banna and Ballyheighue no longer have lifeguards on duty this week but will have weekend lifeguard cover on September 4 and 5.

Derrynane, Ceann Trá, Maherees, Fenit, Inch, Banna and Ballybunion will have lifeguard cover for the weekend of September 12.

Kerry has had a very busy summer season, with packed beaches across the county. Lifeguards play a key role in ensuring the safety of the public.

