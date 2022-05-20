Major progress on new Tralee Educate Together school

(Front) Students Robyn Aslett , Cara Neugent and Nadia Sopki and (back) Sinead Kelleher Board Chairperson, Mary Brosnan, Principal and Colm McAvoy, Kerry ETB with Minister Norma Foley during her visit to Tralee Educate Together NS this week. Photo Domnick Walsh

Tralee Educate Together National School received wonderful news this week with the announcement by Education Minister Norma Foley of the design and build of the school in Lohercannon.

This is a significant step in the development of a state-of-the-art new school for Tralee Educate Together NS (TETNS).

The school has been in temporary accommodation for the past twenty years and is one of only two Educate Together National Schools in the country that is not permanently housed.

Education Minister Norma Foley visited the school on Monday to deliver the good news in person much to the delight of the pupils, staff, parents and management of the school.

Earlier this year the Minister announced that a site had been agreed in principle between the Department of Education and Kerry County Council at Lohercannon, Tralee, close to a new Council housing development.

This too has now been finalised and on Monday Kerry County Council officially transferred the land to allow the school to progress to the next stage.

Minister Foley confirmed the building project will be managed by Kerry ETB and a design team will soon be appointed to progress this project into the architectural planning process.

This project will deliver a new, state-of-the-art building which will be constructed on a two acre site. The building plan will deliver eight classrooms as well as two bespoke classrooms to cater for the provision of special education.

“I am delighted to announce this significant building project for Tralee Educate Together National School which will create a state-of-the art new school building at Lohercannon,” said Minister Foley.

“This ambitious multi-million Euro building project is an endorsement of the school community at TETNS and recognises their commitment to providing choice in educating the children of Tralee and surrounding areas.

“This significant building project will provide state of the art facilities, special education provision and a new school building and I look forward to this project progressing at pace.

“I would like to thank Kerry County Council for assisting the Department of Education in securing the two-acre site and Kerry ETB for progressing the building project which will deliver this eagerly-awaited new school.”

Chairperson of Kerry ETB, Cllr Jim Finucane stated that KETB has significant experience in providing such projects.

“Kerry ETB is delighted to have been requested by the Department to take responsibility for the delivery of the building project for Tralee Educate Together National School.

The Education and Training Board is a statutory provider of education and training services with significant experience in the delivery of major building projects.

“The Board of Kerry ETB will proceed to approve and sign a Service Level Agreement between Kerry ETB and the Department of Education and Skills for Tralee Educate Together National School at our upcoming Board meeting, following which we will commence the process of appointing a Design Team for the project,” said Cllr Finucane.

We look forward to working with the Board of Management, Principal, Staff and the School Community in progressing this project to successful completion,” he said.

Staff, pupils, parents and the Board of Management are delighted with the news that their new school is moving forward.

“We are excited with the news that significant progress has now been made for our new school. We are very grateful to Minister Foley for her support and for getting the project moving forward,” said chairperson of the Board of Management Sinead Kelleher.

Principal of the school, Mary Brosnan, said that everyone is thrilled with the news.

“It is wonderful to see that our school is moving to the design stage and we are hopeful that we will soon have a brand-new school building to continue to provide a pupil centred, co-educational and equality-based education to our pupils.”

The new school will enable the continued growth of student numbers, and the development of new and current initiatives, for example, the outdoor learning programme, collaborations with local artists and the ongoing association with MTU.