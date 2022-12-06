Kerry

Major plans for 92-turbine off-shore Kerry wind farm move forward

Valentia company in talks with unnamed multinational energy firms towards developing off-shore wind/hydrogen farm

The site, southwest of the Blasket Islands and west of the Skelligs, where Valentia Island Energy Ltd is seeking a licence to conduct site investigations into the possibility of developing a floating windfarm. The narrow channels coming ashore in West and South Kerry are possible routes for power cables connecting the windfarm to the national grid. Expand

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher and Declan Malone

Plans for a multi-million euro offshore floating wind farm off Valentia Island have taken a step forward with the Government now considering an application for a foreshore licence. This will allow investigations to be carried out in several locations off South Kerry and Dingle to inform the development and design of the energy project.

The planned wind farm led by Valentia Island Energy Ltd, would generate enough power to meet the electricity demands of over 790,000 homes or provide enough energy to power 1,460,000 electric vehicles for a year. But even with all going according to plan, it will be at least 10 years before the project gets off the ground. 

