Four units of the Fire Service in Kerry battled a major blaze in Cahersiveen overnight as the Cahersiveen Festival of Music and Arts was in full flow this bank holiday weekend.

Thankfully no-body was seriously injured in the blaze which broke out around 2.15am in the morning at the well-known take-away Kevy’s chipper in the town. A private residence and a hostel alongside the business had to be evacuated but everyone was safely removed from the buildings.

The blaze was seen by revellers who had been out enjoying the festivities of the festival and who were shocked at the fire which caused significant damage as it took hold and smoke billowed out.

Fire units from Cahersiveen, Killorglin, Killarney and Sneem rushed to the town and battle the blaze for some time to get it under control. A hydraulic platform also came from Tralee to tackle the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but there has been significant damage to the roof area and the business is now closed.

There is great relief in the local community but great sadness for the owner and his family whose business has been destroyed by the blaze.

Cllr Norma Moriarty said that the take-away is a long-standing business in the town and the community will now rally around its owners.

“There is great relief that there has been no loss of life but it is devastating for the long-standing business. This is the busiest weekend of the year for all businesses in the town so it is even more difficult that it occurred this weekend ..They will have huge community support around them to help them rebuild.”