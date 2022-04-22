Majestic red stag images make cut for National Nature competition

Two Kerry photographers are among the finalists for a National Nature photography competition – the winners of which will be announced on Wednesday, April 27.

RTÉ and the National Botanic Gardens of Ireland with the Office of Public Works have now announced the final 12 chosen images in the Eye on Nature competition – Ireland's national wildlife photography competition.

An online gallery featuring the 12 finalists' photographs along with a further eight runner-up images has been launched. These include two images from two talented Kerry photographers – both of the famous Kerry deer.

Former National Parks and Wildlife Ranger, Peter O’Toole, is more than well-known for his wonderful images has been chosen as one of the finalists for his photo of a Red Stag in Killarney National Park. He is joined by photographer Karol Waszkiewicz on the finalists panel whose shot captured a Red Stag in water in Lough Leane in Killarney National Park.

This year’s competition was launched in January 2022 on Mooney Goes Wild on RTÉ Radio 1 and Today on RTÉ One and celebrates the flora and fauna of our island. It received an overwhelming response with more than 3,000 entries.

The judging panel are Dr Matthew Jebb (Director, National Botanic Gardens), Anne Sommerfield (award-winning filmmaker) and Mike Brown (award-winning wildlife photographer.) They narrowed 100 photos down to the final 12 images. These photographs represent the rich natural heritage that Ireland has to offer, showcasing our island’s biodiversity.

On next Wednesday’s Today show, April, Derek Mooney will be in the National Botanic Gardens of Ireland along with the 12 finalists. Viewers will see the images displayed in the gardens. The winner will be announced live during that show and the winning photographer will be presented with the Eye on Nature trophy and a prize of €1,000.

In the coming months, the exhibition will travel to other Office of Public Works sites across the country.

The 12 finalists can be viewed on https://www.rte.ie/lifestyle/living/2022/0414/1292398-gallery-rte-eye-on-natures-12-finalists-revealed/



