Mairéad’s legacy lives on through success of ‘Buy a Bus’ campaign

There are a few who left behind a legacy as great as Mairéad Casey’s, whose memory will live on not only through her family but the service users and families of Kerry Parents and Friends.

Mairéad, from the Black Valley and Kilgarvan, passed away in August and, despite facing all the odds, lived a full life, bringing so much joy to her family and the wider community.

Mairéad is the inspiration behind the ‘Buy a Bus campaign’ and now, thanks to Mairéad, there are 16 new buses on the road for Kerry Parents and Friends service users.

The initiative led by Mairéad’s sister, Agnes Rooney, led to almost €250,000 being raised to buy news buses for Kerry Parents and Friends, where Mairéad was a service user. Just over one month since she passed away, Mairéad is remembered for that legacy and much more.

She would spend her days with Kerry Parents and Friends, and she would return home to her family in the evenings. In later years she lived at the residential centre, Glebe Lodge, and Mairéad's family are grateful for the wonderful care she got throughout her life.

This care is also why her family led the ‘Buy a Bus campaign’: to help ensure Mairéad and her friends had access to transport.

Mairéad was born on December 22, 1969. The medics said she would never walk or talk, but Mairéad went on to prove doctors wrong: at the age of five, she mastered walking, and at the age six, when pulling off her dad’s wellies and getting her hands all dirty, she said her first word: it sounded just like ‘duck’.

From then on, she thrived, and in her 52 years she made an impression on everyone she met.

She loved going to Kate Kearney's for Coca-Cola and Taytos, and when her neighbour, Sonny, would pick her from up from the bus, the pair would head to Kate's for their treat.

Mairéad also loved dancing and was on the dancefloor at all events, not least the wedding of her sister, Agnes.

Her death leaves a void in the life of the Casey family, but she brought joy and happiness to everyone she met down through the year and she will never be forgotten as the buses of Kerry Parents and Friends take to the road every day.

“The association will be benefitting from this campaign for many years to come, and the people supported by KPFA are the real winners,” said KPFA CEO Marie Linehan.

"Máiréad was involved in every aspect of the campaign, and her friendliness and cheeky ways ensured its success.

"Máiréad will be remembered fondly and is missed very much by everyone.”