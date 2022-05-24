Magnificent Majella achieves legendary status as she completes every parkrun in Ireland

There's your regular parkrun tourists – those who will travel to the odd few different parkrun locations around the county or country if they happen to be nearby – and then there’s those like Killarney native Majella Moloney who for the last number of years has made it her focus and mission to travel to and to complete every single parkrun in the Republic of Ireland.

It’s by all accounts a mammoth task with over 100 different runs nationally but it’s a challenge that Majella can finally say mission accomplished on this week after she crossed the finish line at Borrisokane Town parkrun this past Saturday morning, the last location on parkrun Ireland bucket list, and achieving legendary status within the parkrun community.

Every Friday night or sometimes Saturday morning would see Majella hop in her car for trips to locations like Sligo, Cavan, Waterford and even as far afield as Donegal

Her long journey started back in 2017 and this week speaking to The Kerryman in the wake of her amazing achievement, Majella’s love for parkrun was evident and shone through as she credits the free weekly 5km runs with changing her life.

"Stephen Bryne from Tralee, he was the one that introduced me to parkrun in 2017 and I remember saying to him at the time that I was only going to done one. I just wanted to do one 5km walk and see how fast I could do it,” she said.

“Sure then of course, I did my first one, then my second and then I was up to four and five and it just getting going from there. It [parkrun] just became my focus. Before parkrun, my weekends were, I'd out pyjamas on the Friday, get out of them on the Sunday, have a quick shower and head to work on the Monday. It [parkrun] just introduced me to a whole different ball game and a whole new world,” Majella continued.

Travelling to different parkruns was initially not something that Majella ever considered and she remembered even scoffing when she heard of people travelling to different runs for the first time.

"I remember I was doing a run in 2018 and it was announced that some woman was missing and someone said she'd gone up the country and I remember thinking 'sure why would you be travelling to do a parkrun'. I just couldn't wrap my head around it," she laughed.

"Then, all of a sudden when my circumstances changed and I needed something to focus on and an outlet, I just got it into my head 'I'm going to do this, I'm going to start knocking them off' and that was the start of it,” she continued.

Borrisokane was the last event Majella had to do and after she crossed the finish line, she was presented with a special parkrun certificate with a map of Ireland on it highlighting every parkrun she had done...and along with a special guest.

Stephen came up to Borrisokane on Saturday and it was a total surprise to me and it was just lovely, it was like full circle,” said Majella.

Over the years, parkrun has opened up many doors for Majella that she never thought possible including getting to run with prisoners in both Mountjoy Prison and Loughan House as part of a progression programme for the inmates.

"It's opened so many doors for me that I'd never have thought possible. It has changed my life. It's a bit of an addiction at this stage!" she laughed.

"It [parkrun] can do so much for your serotonin levels and you just have that feel-good factor. You'd be driving up, you'd be thinking 'am I mad to be doing this' but you'd get there, you'd walk the parkrun, you'd meet people and be having the chats and when you're finished and you'd be buzzing so much after it that you could nearly fly home,” she continued.

"Every parkrun is like family. Everybody welcomes you,” she finished.