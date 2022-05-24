Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Magnificent Majella achieves legendary status as she completes every parkrun in Ireland

When Killarney native Majella Moloney crossed the finish line at Borrisokane Town parkrun on Saturday morning, she completed her long-held mission to complete every single parkrun in the Republic of Ireland.

Killarney native Majella Moloney pictured receiving her special certificate for completing every single parkrun in the Republic of Ireland, the last of which was the Borrisokane Town parkrun. Expand

Close

Killarney native Majella Moloney pictured receiving her special certificate for completing every single parkrun in the Republic of Ireland, the last of which was the Borrisokane Town parkrun.

Killarney native Majella Moloney pictured receiving her special certificate for completing every single parkrun in the Republic of Ireland, the last of which was the Borrisokane Town parkrun.

Killarney native Majella Moloney pictured receiving her special certificate for completing every single parkrun in the Republic of Ireland, the last of which was the Borrisokane Town parkrun.

kerryman

Fergus Dennehy

There's your regular parkrun tourists – those who will travel to the odd few different parkrun locations around the county or country if they happen to be nearby – and then there’s those like Killarney native Majella Moloney who for the last number of years has made it her focus and mission to travel to and to complete every single parkrun in the Republic of Ireland.

It’s by all accounts a mammoth task with over 100 different runs nationally but it’s a challenge that Majella can finally say mission accomplished on this week after she crossed the finish line at Borrisokane Town parkrun this past Saturday morning, the last location on parkrun Ireland bucket list, and achieving legendary status within the parkrun community. 

Privacy