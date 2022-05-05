Magical new sensory retreat ‘the Cubbie’ unveiled at Listowel Library

Launching The Cubbie at Listowel Library were, from left, Mayor of Kerry Cllr Jimmy Moloney, Alexia Belova-Ní Fhlannagáin, Gaelscoil Lios Tuathail, Tommy O’ Connor, County Librarian and Maria Doyle, Librarian, Listowel Library. Photo by Pauline Dennigan

Pictured at the launch of “The Cubbie” sensory unit at Listowel Library were Margaret Donovan O’Keeffe and Ned Evans, a pupil of Scoil Réalta na Maidine. Photo by Pauline Dennigan

Hanging out in the bright, quiet new ‘Cubbie’ at Listowel Library on its opening was Gaelscoil Lios Tuathail pupil Alexia Belova-Ní Fhlannagáin, with County Librarian Tommy O’Connor and Mayor of Kerry Cllr Jimmy Moloney, left. Photo by Pauline Dennigan

IT’S like a womb within a womb for book lovers.

Libraries already offer a wonderful, quiet space of retreat from the world.

But you can delve even deeper into the experience at Listowel Library now after it opened a bright new space known as ‘the Cubbie’.

It was unveiled at the Library by Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney with the help of some local primary pupils and staff – revealing a little self-contained unit awash in pleasant colours and calming sounds and complete with one super comfy hammock-type seat at its centre.

The Cubbie is an award-winning concept designed principally to offer children, teens and adults with sensory conditions – like ASD, dementia, ADHD, dysprazia and general anxiety – somewhere to fully unwind, tune out the often cacophonous sounds and sights of the outside world and safely process any anxiety that might be felt.

Best of all, Cubbie users can tailor the colours and calming sounds to their own optimal frequency. “It’s user-friendly software can generate effects like sound, visuals, coloured lights and can be adapted to the individualised sensory needs of each user,” the Library explained.

Read More

And users can even save their preferred settings to reload them quickly on subsequent visits.

The Cubbie will meanwhile see Listowel achieve further objectives in its campaign to gain accrediation from AsIam as an ‘Autism Friendly Town’.

“Library staff look forward to engaging with the local community – parents, teachers, carers, Special Needs Assistants and the Listowel Autism Friendly Town Committee to promote the benefits and developmental value of ‘The Cubbie’,” said County Librarian, Tommy O’Connor.

“Anyone is welcome to use this service and it can be used as a safe space for anyone seeking a calming environment in which to relax and refocus. It is also suitable for meditation, mindfulness and promoting well-being,’ he said.

It was facilitated by Dormant Accounts Funding, as part of a Government of Ireland initiative from the Department Of Community and Rural Development to provide library supports for marginalised, socially-excluded and disadvantaged communities. Kerry County Council provided matched funding.

Listowel Library is currently open between 10am and 8pm every Tuesday and from 10am to 5pm on Monday and Wednesday through to Saturday. For more information on all library services contact 068-23044 or email listowel@kerrylibrary.ie.