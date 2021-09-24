Maeve is Kerry’s ‘Leading Light’ for National Women’s Enterprise Day

YOGA instructor and all-round winning entrepreneur Maeve Ferris is Kerry’s ‘Leading Light’ for this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day celebrations.

Kerry Local Enterprise Office said it was ‘delighted’ to nominate Maeve as she is the perfect example of a ‘female entrepreneur who has demonstrated innovation, resilience, courage and leadership during a challenging year’.

Now, established businesswomen and others hoping to emulate Maeve’s achievements are being encouraged to look to the future and register for this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day after the line-up for the event was announced.

The Local Enterprise Office (LEO) initiative, now in its 15th year, will be hosted by founder and broadcaster Aine Kerr.

Traditionally National Women’s Enterprise Day has taken place locally with LEO Kerry putting on events for female businesswomen across the Southwest. However, the event went online in 2020 due to restrictions and will take place online again this year.

The free event, titled “Build The Future”, takes place online on October 7 and will feature some of Ireland’s best known female entrepreneurs including the likes of Aimee Connolly of Sculpted by Aimee, Rachel Doyle of The Arboretum and Sharon Keegan of Peachy Lean, who was recently supported on Dragon’s Den UK.

“Each Local Enterprise Office is invited to nominate a ‘Leading Light’ to represent them at this year’s NWED and Kerry LEO was delighted to nominate Maeve Ferris, Ebb & Flow Yoga. Maeve is a female entrepreneur that has demonstrated innovation, resilience, courage and leadership during a challenging year," a spokesperson for the Kerry LEO said.

The day’s programme will cover a whole host of areas on how to build the future of a business covering topics like, how to get started, internationalization, finding new markets, trading effectively online, sustainability and innovation. This will be coupled with breakout rooms for networking and a host of one-to-one advice clinics for any business issues.

“National Women’s Enterprise Day has always been a day of celebration of the very best in female entrepreneurship and highlighting the strength of that community,” Fiona Leahy of the Kerry Local Enterprise Office said.

"This year is no different, but we are very much looking forward. How can we help female entrepreneurs in Kerry sustain and develop their businesses and ideas going into the future.

“The last 18 months have created huge problems for businesses all across the county but also great opportunities and businesses have to grasp those. NWED is going to look at all those areas where you can build your business for the future, what areas you need to look at and what supports are there to help you do that. Everyone who registers and attends on the day will not only spend it with a fantastic community of female entrepreneurs and experts from around the country, but they will learn how to build their business or business idea for the future.”

Other participants on the day include Gerry Duffy who will be conducting an energizing session, Jenny Melia and Sheelagh Daly from Enterprise Ireland on Internationalisation and New Markets, Entrepreneurs Academy’s Noel Davidson on creating connections, Designer Aoife McNamara on starting a business and a host of others covering all sorts of topics from finance to trading online.

Those looking to attend National Women’s Enterprise Day can find more information and register for free here and join the conversation online using the hashtag #NWED.