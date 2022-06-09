Macroom man fined for having marked diesel in his van

A man has pleaded guilty to having marked diesel in his van at Kenmare District Court last week after Revenue officials test his vehicle for the illegal diesel.

The incident occurred at Gortamullen, Kenmare on November 28,2020 where Tim Kelleher of Commaguire, Ballyvourney, Macroom admitted he was the owner of the vehicle.

State Solicitor Diane Reidy said the fuel appeared irregular and when tested was marked mineral oil. She said the revenue officer spoke to Mr Kelleher who said he was the owner but did not acknowledge the fuel. However, she said he was pleading guilty today.

Defence solicitor Padraig O’Connell said Mr Kelleher was co-operative and said that his client was accepting responsibility for the charge which is that you kept marked mineral oil on the day in question as he was the owner of the vehicle.

The court heard that Mr Kelleher had no previous and he was convicted and fined €2,500