MABS: Avoid using money-lenders at Christmas time

Christmas is an extremely stressful time when it comes to spending money, and the advice from the Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) is to devise a budget and stick to it.

The danger of excess spending at Christmas is followed by the cold reality of financial dept in January and February. This is even more stressful if loans are acquired from moneylenders whose interest rates are extortionate.

Under the Consumer Credit Act, 1995 (CCA), a person who meets the definition of a moneylender is required to obtain authorisation from the Central Bank in order to provide these services.

However, illegal money-lending is also prevalent, and must be avoided at all costs according to Eamonn Foley, Coordinator of South Munster MABS in Kerry. Eamonn and the team at MABS help people in financial trouble to rebalance their books and work out affordable solutions to their spending and saving habits.

These debts can include personal loans, mortgages, credit card debt, catalogue debts, debts to legal moneylenders and hire purchases. MABS advisers will help clients by reviewing their budgets, negotiating with their creditors, and looking at opportunities to maximise their income.

Christmas is a particularly hard time as people feel pressurised into over-spending and taking loans through moneylenders. Since Provident [lenders] left the market in June of this year, it has both lessened and exacerbated the problem of money lending in parts of Kerry.

“In one sense it’s been very good as we didn’t like the rates they charged. But it was also access to credit to people, and what I would be afraid of is illegal moneylenders filling this space,” said Eamonn.

“We are still waiting to see the knock-on effect from this as a lot of people would have been using them [Provident] for generations,” he said.

Eamonn explained that MABS is already dealing with the fallout from door-to-door money-lending in parts of Tralee and North Kerry. Added to this is the worry that Christmas can distort an individual’s ability to think rationally about what they can afford, in some cases pushing them into the arms of moneylenders. This makes people extra vulnerable at Christmas.

“There are options for people, like the credit union’s ‘It Makes Sense Loan’. It’s a really good alternative to what people are getting from moneylenders,” said Eamonn.

"Money-lending is a very easy system as the money just lands on the kitchen table. But the rates are extortionate; it’s at least 23 percent APR and in some cases, and often, it can be up to 188 percent APP. These would be from legalised moneylenders so you can imagine what the illegal moneylenders are like,” he added.

MABS ask that anyone in difficulty with illegal money lending should report it to the guards. Unless the person affected comes forward it can be difficult to remedy the situation as those receiving the money are often vulnerable.

“Illegal money-lending is very much an underground activity and is most prevalent among certain groups,” he said.

“It’s starting to expand its reach I’m afraid. It’s not a good road to go down. We would often see people waiting outside the post office on a particular day waiting to collect their money,” said Eamonn.

The advice from MABS this Christmas is to sit down and work out a financial plan you can afford.

“Christmas is often our quietest time, and the reason is people don’t want to think about money at this time of year. They’ll use the moneylender or the credit card and spend, spend. Come January they must deal with the situation.

“I can’t emphasise a budget enough. Write down what you need and stick to it. It’s the impulse spending that will get you in trouble,” Eamonn said.

If you need to contact MABS Kerry, phone 0818 072190. Visit: Kerry@mabs.ie