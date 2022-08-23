Lyreacrompane kiln gets new life thanks to hard work of local heritage group

It's been a busy few weeks in Lyreacrompane as the local Heritage Group in the area have worked tirelessly to renovate and restore the area in and around an old lime kiln in the area that is estimated to be over 120 years old.

The newly renovated kiln and the surrounding area was unveiled to the Lyreacrompane community this past week as part of an event held as part of Heritage Week which ran all last week.

A lime kiln, such as the one in Lyreacrompane, would have been used to burn limestone with coal or other fuels to make quicklime. This process, in an area such as Lyreacrompane in particular, would have been vital in helping fertilise land that might otherwise have been almost unusable.

The event on Sunday saw over 60 people in attendance and a talk given by Billy Downes, who has researched the history of lime kilns, gave a talk on the subject. In addition to this, before the event concluded, a number of singers entertained the crowd. Timmy Nash sang ‘My home in Sweet Lyreacrompane’. Other singers included local Mary Kelly, Noel Heaslip from Tralee/Abbeydorney, Tony O’Brien from Firies and Karen Trench, originally from Lyreacrompane.

Two of the main people in the Heritage Group that were responsible for the restoration and renovation of the Lyreacrompane kiln are Joe Harrington and Kay O’Leary, someone who Joe said deserves a huge amount of credit for the success of the project.

Joe spoke to The Kerryman this week about how the event on Sunday went and a little bit on the restoration of the kiln and some background on its history.

"The weather was good and the talk was great and everybody was in good form. We had a few lovely songs sang and overall, it was just a really nice event,” he said.

The kiln was renovated by the Lyreacrompane Heritage Group this year over a period of about two months.

"We just about got it finished for yesterday. The event on Sunday, it was an occasion to show it [the kiln] off a bit and also because it is Heritage Week and we [the Heritage Group] would be involved with the Heritage Council, we felt that we had to do something on the day to mark the week so that was our contribution,” Joe said.

"The thing about it [renovating the kiln] was almost everyone in Lyreacrompane, they didn't even know that the kiln existed because it was so overgrown and covered in, literally covered with soil. The kiln itself is in exceptionally good order, you could burn lime in it this minute if you wanted to. It was the area surrounding the kiln which we had to get the machines in to pull out an awful lot of stuff and get it opened up to the public again and back into the line of vision of people again,” he continued.

The Lyreacrompane lime kiln has already become something of a landmark for people passing through Lyreacrompane and it is increasingly used for a break/picnic by visitors and locals since it was brought back into public gaze after lying relatively hidden for decades.

"We get a lot of people running and cycling through Lyreacrompane and some of them have begun to take a rest at the kiln and at the picnic bench that we had installed there. It's really nice to see it used,” said Joe.

Finally, Joe said that while they estimate their kiln to be over 120 years old, they have no exact confirmation of its age.

"We don't have an exact date on when this kiln we have here was built but we figure that it's at least 120 years old. The guy that we had speaking at the event, Billy Downes, he reckoned that our kiln was very old because of the way that the arch was constructed. He said that the front of our kiln where you have an arch, that was done with large, long rocks in a certain style whereas the later kilns had a different style,” he finished.