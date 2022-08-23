Kerry

Lyreacrompane kiln gets new life thanks to hard work of local heritage group

Members of the Lyreacrompane Heritage Group pictured here with family and friends at the newly renovated lime kiln in Lyreacrompane at the weekend where an educational event entitled 'Learning about Lime Kilns in Lyreacrompane' was held as part of Heritage Week. Expand

Members of the Lyreacrompane Heritage Group pictured here with family and friends at the newly renovated lime kiln in Lyreacrompane at the weekend where an educational event entitled 'Learning about Lime Kilns in Lyreacrompane' was held as part of Heritage Week.

Fergus Dennehy

It's been a busy few weeks in Lyreacrompane as the local Heritage Group in the area have worked tirelessly to renovate and restore the area in and around an old lime kiln in the area that is estimated to be over 120 years old.

The newly renovated kiln and the surrounding area was unveiled to the Lyreacrompane community this past week as part of an event held as part of Heritage Week which ran all last week.

