Lyre take the fight to rural decline

When people are committed to creating community cohesion the results are usually positive and far-reaching. Lyreacrompane is looking to the future in a positive and determined way as it recently launched a community-led initiative to showcase all the locality has to offer as a great place to live.

A good example of Lyreacrompane’s rich community spirit comes from its Community Resource Centre, which is a focal point for the community hosting numerous events throughout the year.

Among the services available in Lyreacrompane is an active Over 55s club, meeting rooms for NEWKD, Teagasc, Rural Social Scheme, Hen Harrier Programme Training and information nights; First Aid and defibrillator training courses, Folklore projects, Hello Kerry, St Luachra Active Retired Network hold tea dances, while Lyreacrompane Resource Centre also provide lunches and dinner to the school.

But locals feel all these services, including those of the local school, are contingent on a thriving population.

Rural depopulation is a major worry to the people of Lyreacrompane. They feel greater effort is needed from the Local Authority and Government to help revive the community ‘s long-term prosperity. A playschool is in the pipeline for Lyreacrompane National School, but funding is needed. However, pupil numbers at the school are also quite low, which is a cause for concern.

“The community centre, the school, the church, the local shop and pub, are all part of a circle that is interlinked that we need to support. The main thing is to get numbers back into our school and hopefully regenerate the area. The whole community is behind this,” said Martin Leane, Chairperson of the Community Development Association in Lyreacrompane.

Mr Leane explained how planning permission for one-off housing in Lyreacrompane has become an obstacle to the locality’s ability to re-populate. Reports of locals having to move to Listowel, Castleisland and Tralee because planning permission to a build a house on family-owned land has been turned down is an ongoing issue.

“A lot of people have had major issues with planning in the locality. That isn’t helping our situation, especially in rural Ireland where they are trying to keep the community alive.

“That’s what we want in Lyreacrompane, to keep the community alive. I think the politicians need to look at this. We have a local resource centre and school that we want to see continue. If we don’t have a population increase, and people are allowed to live in the area, that’s where we are going to be hampered as a community,” he said.