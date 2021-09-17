Lyne death ‘a tragic turn nobody could have foreseen’

A night socialising with friends took a tragic turn that nobody could have foreseen, an inquest into the death of 25-year-old Killarney man Damien Lyne has heard.

Mr Lyne, from Deenagh Farm, Cleeney – brother of former Kerry footballer Jonathan Lyne and himself a former Legion player – died accidentally after sustaining serious brain trauma as a result of a fall in the Flesk Castle Wood area, a location known locally as Coleman’s Wood, in April 2020. Pathologist Margaret Bolster told the inquest that the injuries Mr Lyne sustained were consistent with that of a fall.

Alcohol intoxication was identified as a secondary cause of death, but no drugs were in Mr Lyne’s system when tested.

The sitting in Killarney heard that Mr Lyne’s mother, Geraldine, last saw him at 7pm on April 9, 2020, after he left to join friends for a few cans at Coleman’s Wood. He had only recently returned from a spell living in Vietnam, and depositions given by his friends recalled how he wore a face mask and sat about three metres away from them as he was concerned about COVID-19.

The inquest heard that the friends lit a fire, chatted, and listened to music over the course of the night.

Friends recounted that Mr Lyne fell several times on the night in question. After one such fall, he was observed with his head resting against a rock before being carried by his friends to a location nearer the fire, with clothing placed underneath his head. Several depositions recalled him snoring, while there was account also of Mr Lyne opening his eyes and looking around following his fall. Brian O’Leary of Coolcaslagh said that while Mr Lyne was under the influence, his condition was not unusual for him or for members of their circle of friends when drinking. This was supported by other depositions, including that of Risteárd Clifford of Flesk Grove, Killarney.

Members of the group left at different points, with Séamus Gallagher and Jamie O’Donoghue, both living nearby, the last to leave. It was at this point that the pair observed that Mr Lyne was unresponsive. Mr Gallagher said that he observed a deep gash on Mr Lyne’s head. At around 2am on April 10, they contacted emergency services and performed CPR on Mr Lyne, with Mr O’Donoghue helping paramedics to find the location.

Emergency services continued to work for some time on Mr Lyne after arriving but ceased at 2.48am. He was officially pronounced dead at the scene at 4am.

Dr Bolster said the bruising at the front of Mr Lyne’s brain and the cut on his head were consistent with a fall. She said that Mr Lyne entered a deep coma after the fall and did not suffer in the lead up to his passing.

“This was a night socialising with friends that took a terrible turn that nobody could have foreseen,” South and East Kerry Coroner Aisling Quilter told the hearing in delivering a verdict of accidental death. She thanked Mr Lyne’s family for attending the inquest and expressed her condolences to them.

The family are steeped in Kerry GAA, with his grandfather and granduncles having also lined out for the Kerry team. The deceased is also a cousin of Pat Spillane.