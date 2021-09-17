Kerry

Lyne death ‘a tragic turn nobody could have foreseen’

Coroner returns ‘accidental death’ verdict at inquest in Killarney

Tadhg Evans

A night socialising with friends took a tragic turn that nobody could have foreseen, an inquest into the death of 25-year-old Killarney man Damien Lyne has heard.

Mr Lyne, from Deenagh Farm, Cleeney – brother of former Kerry footballer Jonathan Lyne and himself a former Legion player – died accidentally after sustaining serious brain trauma as a result of a fall in the Flesk Castle Wood area, a location known locally as Coleman’s Wood, in April 2020. Pathologist Margaret Bolster told the inquest that the injuries Mr Lyne sustained were consistent with that of a fall.

Alcohol intoxication was identified as a secondary cause of death, but no drugs were in Mr Lyne’s system when tested.

