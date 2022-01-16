Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lung-transplant recipient talks COVID, charity and no little good fortune

Lios Póil man John Patrick O'Sullivan. Photo by Declan Malone. Expand

Close

Lios Póil man John Patrick O'Sullivan. Photo by Declan Malone.

Lios Póil man John Patrick O'Sullivan. Photo by Declan Malone.

Lios Póil man John Patrick O'Sullivan. Photo by Declan Malone.

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

Most of us have given our best to avoid COVID, but we’ve done that not so much for ourselves as for those most vulnerable to the virus.

John Patrick O’Sullivan, a Lios Póil man, is alive today because of a lung transplant he received in 2016, but COVID therefore presented a clear danger to his own health. By the time he was diagnosed with the virus earlier this winter, he had already seen colleagues from his beloved Irish Lung Fibrosis Association (ILFA) battle COVID, not least fellow county man and friend Gerry Redican, who recovered after a hard battle against the virus in Cork University Hospital in 2020.

Privacy