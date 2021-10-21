Luke bringing novel to life on St John’s stage later this month

Author of 'Iron Annie', Dundalk's Luke Cassidy has adapted his novel for the stage and that adaptation 'Iron Annie Cabaret' will be staged in St John's Theatre in Listowel on Friday, October 29.

Listowel and St John’s Theatre are certainly no strangers to being introduced to great works of fiction, but it is still with great excitement that they are set to meet one more later this month as the production of ‘Iron Annie Cabaret’ comes to town.

The novel on which this play is based has received critical acclaim since its release. Adapted from the novel ‘Iron Annie’ by author Luke Cassidy, it tells the story of Aoife and her doomed relationship with the beautiful-but-capricious Annie. Set against the backdrop of a larger-than-life criminal underworld in Dundalk, their adventures also take them on a whirlwind road trip across the Irish Sea to offload 10 kilos of cocaine swiped from a rival.

Speaking to The Kerryman last week about how the last few weeks have been for him as the play’s nationwide tour has gotten underway, Luke – now a producer on the show – talked about the process of adapting the book into a play and what a Kerry audience can expect from the show.

“It [the opening night in Dundalk] was very well attended, and the reaction that we got was really heartening. I am really excited to bring my characters to life in this one-of-a-kind live stage show, especially when live events have been absent for so long. I think audiences are in for a real treat. Think Reservoir Dogs meets Thelma and Louise and the Rocky Horror Picture Show, and that’s just for starters!” said Luke.

“The process of adapting was a lot less challenging on the level of text than it was on the level of narrative structure. So you have a novel and it’s quite an expansive thing. There’s this whole road trip to the UK and lots of back and forth in terms of the narrator’s memory. But of course, there’s no space for that on the stage; you could do it, but that might be a disastrously ambitious undertaking I think,” Luke continued.

“So, the challenge was really about figuring out how to knit together a narrative out of that and that it made sense. The aim was to give the audience that feeling that they have enjoyed a whole story and that it’s not just some partial teaser for the book. It [the play] is its own thing. It is part of the book, and it is drawn from the book, but it is its own story,” he said.

The show’s arrival to Listowel on October 29 means another welcome return to Kerry for Luke, who revealed that he actually spent a large chunk of the month of August, before the release of his book, living in a van and travelling to various places in the Kingdom such as Dingle, Killarney and Castleisland, where he has friends.

Finally, Luke admits that he was initially worried that the novel’s setting in the Dundalk underworld might make it less accessible to people who are not from the area themselves, but after hearing that it was to be released in the US in January of next year and that it was being received favourably Stateside, these fears were allayed.

“If the Americans get it, then Kerry people will surely enjoy it,” he laughed.

A Juncture Arts production, the Iron Annie Cabaret stars actor Eleanor McLoughlin as the inimitable Aoife; and it is directed by Peter Moreton, artistic director of Applecart Arts Centre, London.

The book has just been optioned as a series for World Productions, with Luke Cassidy on board to adapt the screenplay. World Productions have been behind some of the most popular shows on the small screen, including Line of Duty and The Bodyguard.

The show will kick off in St John’s at 8pm. Tickets are €15 and are available to book online at https://www.stjohnstheatre.ie/