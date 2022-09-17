Lucky escapes as Killarney fire crews are called to two house fires

The scene at Arbutus Grove, Killarney, where a woman in her 60s had a narrow escape from a house fire last night. Fire crews were at the scene quickly and confined the fire to one room. Photo by Tatyana McGough

FIRE CREWS in Killarney have responded to two house fires in a matter of hours with victims from both blazes taken to University Hopital Kerry where they are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Described as a ‘life or death situation’, a woman in her 60s had a lucky escape last night (Friday) after fires crews were called to her Arbutus Grove home in Killarney at approximately 9.15pm yesterday (Friday). Fire fighters entered the house and rescued the woman who was the sole occupant of the property. Gardaí also attended the scene.

While the fire was put under control fairly quickly, local councillor and friend of the victim, Donal Grady, said it was a narrow escape. “I am delighted she will be alright, it was a lucky escape as it really was a life or death situation.”

The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance suffering from smoke inhalation and is recovering in hospital today.

Meanwhile, fire crews were called to a second fire in Meentogues shortly after 12noon today where they rescued a man who had suffered minor burns, also the sole occupant of the property. Damage was confined to one room, believed to be the kitchen area, and the man is currently recovering in University Hospital Kerry.

While there was extensive smoke damage to both properties, the fires were put out fairly quickly, keeping damage to both properties at a minimum.