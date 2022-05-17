‘Lucky escape’ as building burns

Six people, including a child, had to be rescued from a blaze that engulfed a house in Sneem village in the early hours of Sunday, with one of the residents in the house forced to climb out of an upstairs window to escape the smoke and fire as it tore through the building.

The house is in the centre of the village, and a passer-by noted the smoke coming from the property.

The house is rented to local hotel staff who have been left ‘shaken’ by their ordeal, narrowly escaping as the fire engulfed the property.

It is thought that the cause of the fire may have been an e-scooter which was charging in the hallway of house.

That forms one avenue of inquiry in the investigation now underway.

Sneem, Kenmare and Killarney fire crews rushed to the scene at 1.50am and managed to get it under control relatively quickly.

Significant damage was caused to the dining room and the entrance hall.

It is understood that six people were in the house at the time of the fire and they had to be evacuated, including at least one through the upstairs window.

It is also understood that a child was in the house.

Thankfully all escape uninjured from the blaze but have been left shaken by the ordeal. Some of the residents of the house work at Parknasilla Hotel nearby and they are from Croatia, Macedonia and Poland.

Manager of the hotel, Tony Daly, said everyone is just thankful that the fire was not more serious.

“Everyone is quite upset but thankfully everyone is safe and sound.”