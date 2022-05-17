Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Lucky escape’ as building burns

Charging e-scooter may be the cause of blaze

The Bank house in Sneem where a fire broke out on Sunday morning. Photo by Tom Naiman Expand

Close

The Bank house in Sneem where a fire broke out on Sunday morning. Photo by Tom Naiman

The Bank house in Sneem where a fire broke out on Sunday morning. Photo by Tom Naiman

The Bank house in Sneem where a fire broke out on Sunday morning. Photo by Tom Naiman

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

Six people, including a child, had to be rescued from a blaze that engulfed a house in Sneem village in the early hours of Sunday, with one of the residents in the house forced to climb out of an upstairs window to escape the smoke and fire as it tore through the building.

The house is in the centre of the village, and a passer-by noted the smoke coming from the property.

Privacy