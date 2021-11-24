Lucky escape after school bus crash in Kilflynn

The school bus that crashed in Kilflynn Village last Friday morning. No one was hurt in the incident.

A school bus that rolled down a hill and crashed into a wall before becoming wedged in the driveway of a house in Kilflynn Village has luckily resulted in no injuries.

Onlookers were left shocked at the incident which happened shortly after 8:30am last Friday morning as the bus pulled up alongside the footpath, opposite the St Columbanus Hall , in the centre of the village to pick up children for school.

No children were on the bus when it started to move, but they had gathered alongside it waiting to board as it veered down the steep hill towards Kilflynn bridge.

It’s thought that the bus was unattended for a few moments when it started to roll for approximately 100 yards from where it had parked at the top of the hill.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident and no pedestrians were injured.

A Teleporter was called to the scene and the bus was eventually hoisted from the driveway of a house that is currently vacant.

The Gardaí say they were not aware of the incident as late as Sunday evening.

However, a spokesperson for Ryalls Travel told The Kerryman on Monday that they intend to inform the guards about the incident.