Lucky dip for Emma as she scoops €12k Cromane GAA lotto

Danny O’Connor, The Lake, Cromane, receives his tickets to the SeaFest Barbecue from Cromane GAA Club chairman JP McCarthy. Danny won the prize in the Cromane GAA Club Puck Fair lotto draw. Cromane SeaFest takes place in Cromane on the weekend of September 16-18.

Noreen Mangan, Dromin, Killorglin, is presented with her Jack's Coastguard Restaurant, Cromane, dinner-for-two voucher from owner Brian Keary. Noreen won the prize in the Cromane GAA Club Puck Fair lotto draw.

The Cromane GAA lotto jackpot winner Emma O’Connor and family, Kilgobnet, collects her €12,000 jackpot cheque from club chairman JP McCarthy last Wednesday evening. Also present are Cromane GAA lotto committee members Patie Healy, Kathleen O'Sullivan, and Patrick Casey with Emma's parents Sheila and Charlie O'Connor.

Kilgobnet woman Emma O’Connor was on holidays ahead of Cromane GAA’s August 13 lotto draw, but her mother, Sheila O’Connor, was on duty to roll the dice for the €12,000 jackpot on her behalf.

And as it happens, even though two numbers were plucked from thin air, Emma, who only recently secured planning permission, became the club’s first jackpot winner since September 2020.

“She bought it at Puck Fair,” she told The Kerryman. “She knew two of my numbers, but the other two were picked at random, but they worked out very well!

“We [she and her partner, Brendan] only got planning permission a few months ago in Beaufort, Kilgobnet, so it was a great boost for us, hopefully, to move on with building a house!”

“Like every club, it’s the lifeblood,” club chairperson JP McCarthy told The Kerryman of the lotto.

“We’re overwhelmed by the community’s support every week, but Puck Fair is especially productive as we are allowed to set up a stand there.”

Noreen Mangan from Dromin also received a voucher for dinner for two at Jack’s Coastguard Restaurant, while Danny O’Connor, The Lake, won tickets to the barbecue at Cromane SeaFest.

JP outlined the background to these two prizes.

“They were special draws for Puck Fair to drum up interest, and again, we had local winners,” JP said.

“We’re big supporters of Cromane SeaFest, it’s a great local event taking place from September 16 to 18, and they and Jack’s Restaurant are great to the club.”