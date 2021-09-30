Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy to receive award from Kerry Film festival

Kerry International Film Festival (KIFF) announced last week that American film producer and current president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, is the recipient of this year’s Maureen O’ Hara award.

The esteemed producer has participated in the making of over 70 films worldwide. She has produced a wide range of films that have since become beloved by fans, such as the emotionally-endearing E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, the thrilling films of the Jurassic Park series, acclaimed historical dramas such as Munich, Lincoln, and Schindler’s List, and three of the four celebrated Indiana Jones adventures, among scores of others. She is currently producing several new Star Wars series and films, including the third season of the Emmy Award-winning The Mandalorian.

KIFF 2021 said that they are greatly honored to be presenting Kathleen Kennedy with the prestigious Maureen O’ Hara award in celebration of her exceptional work in film and for her outstanding contribution to the industry in general. The much-coveted award is offered exclusively to women who have excelled in film and KIFF are privileged to be presenting this award to a producer of such caliber.

Due to covid restrictions, the award will be presented via an online interview which will be available throughout the festival on the KIFF website and social media platforms from October 4, 2021.

Taking place 14 – 17 October 2021, KIFF is a well-established festival that celebrates shorts, features, live film scores, emerging film talent and industry events. This year, the festival will be hosting both an online and physical event in partnership with venues throughout Kerry, such as Cinema Killarney, Randles Hotel Killarney, the Plaza Hotel Killarney and Siamsa Tíre Tralee.

Upon hearing the news, Kathleen Kennedy said: “It is such an honor to receive the prestigious Maureen O’Hara award, a namesake that represents the progressive grit and enduring grace of powerful women in the industry whose careers and accomplishments paved the way for all of us. I very much admire what the Kerry International Film Festival has accomplished and look forward to virtually meeting the filmmakers in October.”