Loved ones remembered in Cromane as Tree of light is lit

Some of the families at the switching on the Cromane Tree of Light on Sunday evening. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Santa with Jack Moroney at the switching on The Cromane Tree of Light on Sunday evening. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

The choir members at the switching on the Cromane Tree of Light on Sunday evening. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Picture That……….The Cromane Tree of Light caught on camera phone at the switching on the lights on Sunday evening. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Santa with Fionn and Grace Teahan at the switching on The Cromane Tree of Light on Sunday evening. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

The light was brought to Cromane for another December last Sunday, as the Christmas Tree of Light was lit in memory of those we lost in the last year.

The event, organised by the Cromane Community Council, saw the tree in The Lug also being blessed by parish priest Fr. Kevin Sullivan, as well as festive food to celebrate the occasion. Each light on the tree represents a dedication to a loved one made by someone in the community.

Vice Chairman of the Community Council, Tracy Healy, said “It was an absolutely fantastic event, obviously the weather wasn’t ideal but we weren’t expecting a huge turnout, but that area in Cromane is very sheltered so there was a really big turnout, so we were delighted.

“I think it was really important to people, being about people who couldn’t be with us at Christmas and who had passed away, so that’s what the whole event was about.

While the written Dedication Book has closed, an online book has been set up for people to add their loved ones’ names if desired. The funds raised by the event will be put towards the upkeep of the Council and Community Centre, as well as fund ongoing projects into the New Year.

“The Centre has been greatly impacted by Covid and we want to keep that alive within the community. We’re also doing our Maritime Heritage Walk in Cromane to celebrate our fishing heritage, so we need to match funding for grants for that,” Tracy explained.

“We also have benches coming next summer that will be made of recyclable plastic and will last about 20 years, they’re not cheap but they will last much longer than the wooden ones we currently have.”

If you would like to add a dedication to the online book, links to the GoFundMe page can be found at cromane.ie. After making your donation, please leave the name of the person you wish to sponsor in the comment box along with your name