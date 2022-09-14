Love affair with Shakespeare leads to one woman show for Irish actor in Abbeyfeale

All about Shakespeare - or is it? Rose Loughlin will present her one-woman show, ‘A Rose by Any Other Name’ at the Glórach Theatre in Abbeyfeale on Friday and Saturday, September 23rd and 24th at 8pm.

Presenting her case that someone else wrote Shakespeare, charismatic Irish actor and lawyer Rose Loughlin holds the Irish debut of her one-woman show ‘A Rose by Any Other Name’ at Glórach Theatre in Abbeyfeale on September 23 and 24 at 8pm.

The show charts the colourful journey of Rose’s real-life experiences in her quest to discover who is the real Shakespeare?

From clues in Cambridge, to proof in Padua, and validations in Venice, the show offers incredible insights, tales of entertaining encounters, and moving monologues.

The inspiration for the show is Rose’s passion around the Shakespeare authorship question, a subject she became interested in by accident while studying classical acting.

For extra understanding of Shakespeare, she read up on his background, but became fascinated by the weight of evidence in favour of an alternative candidate, Elizabethan courtier, poet and playwright Edward de Vere, 17th Earl of Oxford to have written the plays and poems under the pseudonym William Shakespeare.

“Applying some analytical skills from my legal career to Shakespeare, I travelled to places associated with de Vere; where he was born, lived and worked, visited, and died.

Those journeys were filled with magic moments and unexpected delights, providing ripe material for a show that I hope sparks intrigue and wonderment,” says Rose.

While Rose hopes the audience may develop curiosity around Shakespeare authorship, her human story shines through, underpinned by universal themes of personal transformation and the joy of discovery.

For those interested in Shakespeare, ‘A Rose by Any Other Name’ promises to challenge long standing perceptions and offers a brand-new perspective. For those not especially interested in Shakespeare, the charm and conviction of the protagonist’s delivery may well awaken a curiosity in learning more.

A Rose by Any Other Name is directed by Andrew Deering. Media tickets upon request.

Tickets: €15 from the box office: 087 1383940 Website: https://www.glorachabbeyfeale.com/

Twitter: @shakesmonologue Instagram: @shakespearedevere #arosebyanyothername