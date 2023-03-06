Lorraine’s new song hits no 1 on RTÉ charts

How could she sound but like honey when she comes from a place called 'Lyre'? Lyreacrompane native Lorraine Nash on the release of her new single I'll Go, which has captured pole position on the influential RTÉ Radio One Recommends chart.

A RISING talent in contemporary music is going from strength to strength as her new song storms the charts.

Lyreacrompane native Lorraine Nash has clocked up yet another number 1 - her third to date – on the RTÉ Radio One Recommends charts with her powerful new track ‘I’ll Go’ this week.

Her proud dad Tim told The Kerryman the family knew she was gifted since she first started playing trad aged just 7. “She just took to music from the minute she started playing an instrument. It was all trad in the beginning, on the flute and fiddle but she started playing the piano soon after,” he recalled.

Lorraine will be among the musicians performing in the Tínteán on Saturday in a concert in memory of the late Michael Dowling, meanwhile.