London sheep drive as Danny Tim marks freedom of the city

Danny Tim O’Sullivan, London and Kerry, who was awarded the Freedom of London some two years ago. He arrived to drive sheep over Southwark Bridge, London. All photos by Michelle Cooper Galvin.

It’s 50 years since Gleesk native Danny Tim O’Sullivan, then just 16, moved to Britain’s capital, London, and it’s coming up on two years since he received the freedom of that city by dint of his charitable work and extraordinary record as an employer. The Danny Sullivan Group he founded in 1986 now provides millions of hours of skilled labour to construction projects across the UK each year.

And on Sunday, the man who founded that group celebrated his freedom of the City at the ninth annual Worshipful Company of Woolmen Sheep Drive, at which Freemen practice their right to drive sheep across the Southwark Bridge.

“We’re sheep farmers in Ireland, and that’s what made this so special for me,” Danny Tim told The Kerryman. “There were hundreds [of people] there watching, if not more than 1,000, and I’m over the moon after it.”

The event could not take place in 2020 due to concerns around COVID-19, but the delay, Danny Tim explained, was made up for by friends from both the UK and Ireland – and further afield – joining him in the city to celebrate.

“We had a big day again of celebrations the day after with friends from both sides of the Irish Sea,” he said. “It was supposed to happen last year, but thanks be to God it worked out wonderfully, with my wife and kids and friends there with me. It was a wonderful recognition to get.

“I want to thank all the people who travelled to London to be with me on the day. Some came from as far away as New York. I can’t get a higher honour than this.”

As for whether he’ll drive sheep over the Thames again, Danny Tim said that he might give it a pass and look for other ways to make the most of his freedom of the famous city: “I’d say that job is done now, so we’ll have to move on and find something different!”