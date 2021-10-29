London Kerry reunion reunites family and friends

Margaret McCarthy Portmagee gets a special greeting from Daithi O'Sé at the Kerry Association London Annual Dinner Dance and Person of the Year Award presentation at the Hilton Hotel,Wembley London on Friday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Kerry Person of the Year Award winners Teresa and Shilagh McCarthy Portmagee and London with their Mother Margaret (back from left) brother Gerry McCarthy, Teresa's husband Anthony Dixon, Shilagh's children Alfie and Paris at the Kerry Association London Annual Dinner Dance and Person of the Year Award presentation at the Hilton Hotel,Wembley London on Friday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Covid has seen families and friends separated for months on end unable to meet up but these friendships and families were reunited and celebrated like never before at the Kerry Association London dinner dance at the weekend.

This was not only the first time that Kerry families were reunited but also the first time that many long-term members of the Kerry Association London got the opportunity to renew their friendships and the laughter and chats went on until the very early hours of the morning at what can only be described as a wonderful night.

MC for the occasion was West Kerry man, Dáithí Ó Sé, who was delighted to host the event and he was joined by more than a few famous Kerry faces not least some of Kerry's well-known footballers.

Portmagee sisters Shilagh and Teresa McCarthy were officially named as joint Kerry Persons of the year 2021 by the Kerry Association London at the gala dinner.

The McCarthy sisters were selected to mark their huge contribution to the Irish communities in London and Northamptonshire and they were thrilled to be honoured.

Even for them it was the first time their family had been united since Covid and their were joined at the event by their mother, Margaret and other siblings for the special occasion.

Speaking to The Kerryman, Teresa, said it was a fantastic night.

"It was really really nice. It was a great reunion. 500 people sat down and it was a special night for me and my sister.”

Also in attendance at the event was Danny Tim O’Sullivan who is a key figure in the organisation and a recipient of the Kerry Person of the Year award himself as well as many members of the past and present committee's who help ensure the Kerry Association London continues to support all those from The Kingdom in London.

The night was also tinged with sadness following the murder of Nicole Hurley in recent weeks and whose grand-father the late Patsy Hurley, was life-long president of the association. Some funds from the dance are to be donated to Nicole’s family.