‘Lockdown Milkman’ forced to end delivery service due to rising costs

It’s just two years since local milkman Chris Moloney of Ballymac Dairy delivered milk straight to people’s doorsteps at the peak of COVID lockdowns.

In what is a sad reflection of the times, Chris is no longer able to deliver milk and is being forced to drastically reduce his output due to escalating costs caused by inflation.

Chris deservedly received plenty of praise for his outstanding work during lockdown, when he was often the only point of human contact with the outside world for many of his customers during the challenging days of social isolation.

Chris said costs have risen by approximately €1,600 a month for his business since inflation took hold.

When coupled with customers reducing their spending in order to cope with the cost of living, it was an easy decision for him to make.

“Little businesses that don’t make a whole lot of money are just not able to absorb these costs anymore,” Chris told The Kerryman.

"Naturally, I’m disappointed. But I’m actually more disappointed for the customers. They are losing something that they really liked and have gotten used to. My customers have been great and I want to thank them. It’s also very hard on the staff, who have been fantastic,” he added.

Chris explained how Ballymac Dairy was born during the last economic recession and was able to grow during the recovery period that followed.

It even managed to survive the COVID pandemic. However, the latest inflation spike was simply too much for it to take.

Chris explained that his decision is ‘symptomatic’ of the wider economic crisis facing small businesses, and feels there is little the Government can do in terms of intervention.

“I’m not a big fan of Government intervention, I’m not looking for any help from them. If it doesn’t make sense economically, then you should probably not be in business,” he said.

"I was talking to my [milk] supplier and he is in the same boat. He was paying around €6,000 last year for fertiliser. This year – for the same load of fertiliser – it is €14,000.

"This is happening to everybody. Some will be able to get over the hump, but my little business can’t absorb that. Everyone understands, especially the shops as they are under the same pressure,” said Chris.