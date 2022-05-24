Kerry

‘Lockdown Milkman’ forced to end delivery service due to rising costs

Chris Moloney was branded a local hero in 2020 when he delivered milk to customers’ homes at the height of the COVID lockdown. Just two years on, and Chris is being forced to cut the service and reduce his business due to inflation and the high cost of living.  

Local milkman Chris Maloney calls on Martina and Tim O&rsquo;Donoghue from Kielduff during the lockdown in 2020. (Photo by Domnick Walsh). Expand

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

It’s just two years since local milkman Chris Moloney of Ballymac Dairy delivered milk straight to people’s doorsteps at the peak of COVID lockdowns.

In what is a sad reflection of the times, Chris is no longer able to deliver milk and is being forced to drastically reduce his output due to escalating costs caused by inflation.

