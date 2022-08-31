Locals join in to celebrate Ukraine independence day in West Kerry

Anna Kovalenko with her daughter Ana, who celebrated her 17th birthday in the Dingle Peninsula Hotel refugee centre near Baile an Fheirtéaraigh on August 24, Ukraine Independence Day. Photo by Declan Malone

Food, music, culture and heritage provided a common language at an event to celebrate Ukrainian Independence day, held in the Dingle Peninsula Hotel on Thursday.

The importance of the day and its celebration was not lost of the Ukrainians and Irish who gathered at the hotel in Emlagh, near Baile an Fheirtéaraigh on an evening of glowing national pride and optimism that Ukraine and its people will prevail in the war being waged against them by Putin’s armies.

The evening included a lesson in Ukrainian history and culture and very tasty national dishes, all prepared to celebrate a country fighting for its independence and to thank the community who have welcomed those seeking safety with open arms.

A slide show presented images of stunning Ukrainian landscapes, fields of sunflowers and vibrant cities followed, in stark contrast, by present day images of bombed buildings and a people haunted and displaced by war.

The MC for the evening, Sydorenko Svitlana, set the tone: “Thank you for joining us today to celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day. I’m sure you understand that today this day is more important than it had ever been and we want to thank each and every one of you for your love and support. We deeply appreciate it.”

Apart from catching a glimpse of the scenery, the group from West Kerry who joined the gathering learnt that Ukraine is the world’s largest exporter of seed oils and amongst the largest exporters of corn and wheat as well as metallurgical products.

Svitlana went on to express, on behalf of her 80-plus compatriots now living in the Dingle Peninsula Hotel, their deep appreciation for the support they have received since their arrival, acknowledging that it is not always easy.

“You provided us with everything we needed for life and gave us much more than we could ever have imagined when we left our homes in an unknown direction,” she said.

This Ukranian refugees now living in West Kerry left their homes, destination unknown, fleeing from a war that has turned their lives upside down. “It’s the date that changed the modern history of Ukraine and changed the lives of all Ukrainians forever,” said Svitlana.

“It is our biggest pleasure to know all the Irish people we met during this hard time. Also, we are thankful for introducing us to your amazing strong community. It’s very kind of you to make us a part of it. We are grateful to see a gorgeous Ireland as you open its beauty, history, and culture for us. We already know today that a part of our hearts will always remain in Ireland.”

Although far from home, Ukraine is central to their thoughts and lives. “Today we are happy to have an opportunity to show you another part of our hearts - our great homeland, our lovely Ukraine: our culture, our traditions, our history, our food, our cities as they used to be, and what they look like today. We are looking forward to having an opportunity to invite you to our country after the war is over,” said Svitlana.

A reminder of the stark reality of the war was seen in a car that arrived at the hotel in Emlagh on the day of the celebration – pock-marked with five bullet holes during the perilous journey to escape from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, an additional 63 Ukrainian refugees arrived in West Kerry last Wednesday and they are being accommodated in the holiday homes adjacent to Ballintaggart House, outside Dingle.

The first refugees arrived here in early May and, of these, about 85 are staying in the Dingle Peninsula Hotel while another 22 are staying in the Dingle Gate Hostel outside Annascaul. In late July another group of about 18 Ukrainians moved into Nellie Fred’s in Dingle and the latest arrivals bring the total number of refugees in West Kerry to almost 190.

It is expected that this number will grow over the winter as additional accommodation becomes available in the tourism off-season. However, this has not been confirmed.

According to Central Statistics Office figures, the number of Ukrainian refugees in West Kerry on August 7 amounted to just over one per cent of the total population, which was low by comparison with South Kerry. In Killarney and Kenmare Ukrainians amounted to almost four per cent of the population and in Tralee the figure was 2.3 per cent.

Close to a third of Ukrainian refugees are children and The Kerryman understands that finding school places in West Kerry has presented challenges because of transport issues and because many Gaeltacht schools are Irish speaking.