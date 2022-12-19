Locals disappointed at lack of Killarney backing for campaign against asphalt plant

One of the most vocal opponents to an asphalt plant in Clasheen, Killarney, has said he and other locals have been left disappointed at a lack of backing for their campaign from the wider Killarney area.

Dave Murphy was a member of one of three groups who appealed Kerry County Council’s decision to grant a licence to Tallaght-based company Roadstone to operate an asphalt plant in Clasheen. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in recent days, chose not to uphold the appeal and have directed the Council to grant the licence, albeit with several additional conditions attached.

The EPA decision-making process included an Appropriate Assessment carried out to gauge the effect the site would have, particularly in European Sites such as Killarney National Park, the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks, the Carragh River Catchment, and Sheheree Bog. The plant’s emissions will include nitrogen oxides and sulphur oxides.

The EPA said, however, that the plant will cause no direct loss of habitat at these sites.

“There is potential for air emissions of sulphur and nitrogen to impact terrestrial habitats listed as qualifying interests at European Sites,” the EPA direction further stated. “However, the amended licence will restrict emission limits to those modelled by the applicant. At these emission limits, the impact of emissions…will be below the relevant air quality standards for the protection of ecosystems and vegetation.”

Mr Murphy accepted that the EPA’s review had been rigorous, and he said the amendments are some consolation to those opposed to the plant, but they remain, ultimately, disappointed at the final outcome. He feels the presence of the plant alone and the emissions it produces will be unattractive to Killarney’s overall tourism product, regardless of the limits imposed.

“The biggest disappointment we have is that the people of Killarney didn’t rally around [us] as we felt that would have built up greater momentum…There were mitigating circumstances, you had COVID and couldn’t organise a meeting, and I’m sure the people of Killarney were concerned about getting their own businesses back up and running,” he told The Kerryman.

“There were a few notable exceptions, the likes of [Niall] ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan and, obviously, [former Councillor] Michael Gleeson [who was a member of another group who objected to the plant], but we didn’t feel we got enough buy-in.”

Mr Murphy said it is highly unlikely that those opposed to the plant will take their campaign to any other bodies.

