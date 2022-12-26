Kerry

Local man found dead in Kerry house fire

Gardaí are investigating a fatal fire in Glenflesk, Killarney. Expand

Sinead Kelleher

An investigation is underway into the cause of a house fire in Glenflesk, just outside Killarney in which a man lost his life.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of St Stephen’s day after emergency services were alerted by a passing vehicle. 

Emergency services attended the fire and the body of a man was found in the house which is located on the main Cork to Killarney road. 

The man, has not yet been named, but he is understood to be local. No other injuries have been reported.  

The fire has been extinguished. The coroner has been notified and an investigation is underway into the cause of the fatal fire. 

Gardai said a post mortem will direct the further course of any investigation.

