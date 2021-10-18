Kerry

Local Fenit volunteer group embark on long term project to project pollinators

Members of the 'Fenits Changing Tides' volunteer group who are giving up their free time helping out on the group's new pollination project in the area: Pictured working on the project at weekend were: Shannon Dennehy, Sadhbh O Donovan, Brian O Donovan, Alice Kavangh, Elizabeth Dennehy, Mary Dennehy, Brendan Moore, Jim Fitzgerald, Mairead White and Grainne Clinton. Expand

Fergus Dennehy

Fenit is never not a hive of activity. Whether there’s swimming, sailing or just a walk on along the beach or the pier, there’s always something going on, which is why you’d be forgiven for not having heard of the latest project happening in the seaside village out west.

The latest happenings are the brainchild of a local volunteer group called ‘Fenits Changing Tides’ and what they are currently working on is a new wildflower and pollination project in an undeveloped overgrown green area in a local housing estate. 

There has been a lot of talk over the last number of years about the declining bee population and the devastating effects that this would have on our planet as a whole and as the saying goes ‘change begins at home’ and this exactly what the Fenit volunteers are trying to do with their project.

