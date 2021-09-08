Lixnaw shooting victims named as Mayor calls for community solidarity

Mayor of Listowel MD Cllr Mike Kennelly said communities needed to support each other in the wake of the terrible Lixnaw shootings that resulted in the deaths of a mother, father and their son.

Mayor of Listowel Municipal District Cllr Mike Kennelly (FG) said communities must rally together in the wake of the terrible shootings in Lixnaw in which Mossie O’Sullivan, his partner Eileen, and their son, Jamie, died in a suspected murder-suicide.

Following a post-mortem this afternoon (Wednesday) the bodies were removed to University Hospital Kerry. Garda are still investigating the events surrounding the shooting to try and ascertain a motive for an incident that has shocked the quiet village of Lixnaw.

“This is absolutely horrendous, it has shell-shocked the entire community,” said Cllr Kennelly.

“We send our support to the extended families on both sides of this terrible event. Unfortunately, we have read about events such as this happening elsewhere in our society over the past couple of months. But until something like this happens on your own doorstep, here in North Kerry, you don’t realise how gut-wrenching it is,” he added.

Cllr Kennelly said this is a ‘time for reflection’ and that communities need to combine their support for one another as society emerges from the pandemic.

“No one has control over this. We’re coming out of a pandemic and, as a society, we need to do what we can to prevent incidents like this from happening again, and to do what we can to prevent it,” he said.