Lixnaw native Paul Bowler selected as new chairperson of Green Party in Kerry

The new chairperson of the Green Party in Kerry is appealing for more to join the party at a time of what he described as continued growth for its membership here.

Lixnaw native and social worker Paul Bowler was speaking after being confirmed as the new chair of the Kerry branch at its recent AGM; where the party’s four Kerry local area representatives were ‘reaffirmed’ – Anluan Dunne in Tralee, Diarmaid Griffin in Killarney, Peadar Ó Fionnáin in Dingle and Cleo Murphy in Kenmare.

Mr Bowler said he was looking forward to supporting their roles in his new position and urged others concerned about climate and social justice issues to join the Greens.

“We have four strong local area representatives and I’m looking forward to supporting them, while also engaging with the wider membership,” said Mr. Bowler said.

“Our Kerry membership increased over the past year, and I’m interested in hearing from anyone who would like to be part of climate action and social justice in this county. We have room for people in policy, campaigns, and issues – as well the political arena.”

Mr. Bowler also pointed to the work Green Party in Government.

He said the party is focused on rural regeneration through its Town Centres First Strategy – which the Greens pushed for inclusion in the Programme for Government.

“We will shortly be announcing the Town Centres First strategy, which the Green Party pushed to have included in the Programme for Government. Kerry needs life brought back into its towns and villages. Milltown has already been earmarked for Town Centre planning and I’m looking forward to more supports for towns around the county.”