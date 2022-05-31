Lixnaw man to stand trial for mother’s murder

The house of Susan and Patrick Dunne in Lixnaw Co Kerry

A 29-year-old who has been in the Central Mental Hospital since being charged with murdering his mother nine years ago is now fit for trial, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Patrick Dunne from Ballingeragh, Lixnaw, Co Kerry is charged with the murder of his mother Susan Dunne on November 27, 2013 at the family home.