Lixnaw GAA Club set to host fundraiser at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on November 26

At the launch of the Lixnaw GAA Club fundraiser on November 26.

Lixnaw GAA Club is holding an important fundraiser at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday, November 26. The event is targeted at raising funds for the new astro turf pitch and ‘ball wall’ at club grounds.

The popular North Kerry club feel these additions will contribute to what are already top-class facilities at their pitch.

Lixnaw GAA is hoping to have a great turnout at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium to finalise this project with admission tickets costing €10.

Tickets will be on sale in the local shops in Lixnaw, as well as through club officers. Kids are allowed free admission on the night.

There is a prize of €500 for the holder of the ticket that matches the result of the Lixnaw Buster race as well as top raffle prizes on the night with music after racing.