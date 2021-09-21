Little piece of Kerry wins gold at Chelsea Flower Show

Billy Alexander brought a piece of Kerry to London – and that piece of Kerry has won gold at the world’s most famous flower show.

Billy is the owner of the 44-acre Kells Bay House and Gardens – a unique corner of Kerry where plants more associated with the southern hemisphere can flourish – and the facility has long delighted its many visitors. That delight has travelled beyond the Iveragh peninsula on many occasions for shows such as Bloom, Hampton Court, and the Grand Pavilion at Chelsea, and Billy has tasted success at each, but none as significant as the Gold Medal accreditation he achieved this morning.

And many miles away from Chelsea, in Kells Bay itself, the news was greeted with a well-earned glass of prosecco.

“We got the news this morning at 7.30,” said Eoin Ó Cuirc of Kells Bay House and Gardens. “The judging took place between 7am and 9am yesterday at Chelsea, and overnight they placed, on the various displays, a card announcing the award, which in our case was a Gold medal award.



“Billy let us know here at Kells Bay straight away. It’s a lovely, soft Kerry morning here in Kells Bay, and staff and guests celebrated with a glass of prosecco on the terrace. Even the plants were celebrating!”

Judges praised Billy for the high quality, health, and range of his plants, as well as the artistic effect and impact of his design. He also received plaudits for the originality of his display, showcasing as it did the uniqueness, diversity and beauty of the World fern species, all of which grow naturally in Kells Bay’s unique microclimate.

It's the latest high point in a sterling story dating back to 2006, when Billy purchased the garden, which now hosts up to 40,000 visitors annually. To win for any display would be remarkable, but to win while displaying Kells Bay’s unique gifts was still more satisfying.

“In summary, what Billy did was he brought a little bit of Kells Bay to London,” Eoin said.