Listowel’s Laura working on frontlines in Sydney lockdown

When Listowel native and registered nurse, Laura McCarthy first arrived in Australia two years ago, she could not have known that she would spend the bulk of those first two years working on the frontlines as a mental health nurse as part of the country’s strict ‘Hotel Quarantine Project’.

Now, as Sydney - which will soon be entering its 9th week of lockdown – experiences a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, Laura has certainly been kept on her toes.

Speaking to The Kerryman from Sydney this week, Laura explained a little bit of what her role entails and how she has been finding the last few weeks under lockdown in one of Australia’s most famous cities.

“We had it very good here for so long and sure then everything went caput when the Delta variant got into the community and it’s been a bit downhill from there. We’re looking at all of ye at home now and we’re seeing that ye have things opening up again and we’re thinking ‘jeez, wouldn’t we love to be doing the same.’”

"We’re into our eighth week at the moment of lockdown and it was supposed to be lifting on August 28 but honestly, I can see this being extended because I can't them lifting it at the moment because we had something like 681 cases again today,” said Laura.

As easy as it would be to let the weight of a long lockdown get on top of you, especially on the frontlines as Laura is; instead she said that she considers herself very lucky that she is able to continue working throughout it all.

"Since March 2020, I’ve been working on the as a nurse as part of the hotel quarantine project which basically means that I’ve been working on bringing all the people, the Australians from overseas back into the country, and I’d say at this stage, I have worked in every hotel in Sydney!" she laughed.

“From the minute that covid was a thing over here, the borders were shut and hotel quarantine was brought in straight away and that was it and it hasn’t changed since. It’s something that they take very seriously and rightly so. They do things right over here, the resources that they’ve put into the project is huge. There’s mental health nurses, psychologists, doctors, health team nurses. It’s a big project.”

“Now, in the last couple of weeks with things blowing up in the community, they’ve actually opened things called 'Close Contact’ hotels which means that as soon as you are deemed to be a close contact, you’re put into quarantine, that’s it. You have to go into isolation, you have to take three PCR tests and you have to stay for the full two weeks,” Laura said.

While all of this may sound exhausting to read about, Laura said that she has thoroughly enjoyed every minute of being involved in something so important and different.

"I’ve loved it. It’s been a fantastic job and it’s something very different and something that none of us anticipated we’d be doing when we came out here. Nursing is nursing no matter where you go in the world but this has been very, very interesting for me. I’ve come across so many different people,” she said.

While there has been times where the job has been difficult as she comes across people who might be returning to Australia for reasons such as the death of a loved one or a sick family member and this is difficult for everyone involved, Laura said that for the most part, everyone understands that the quarantine is just something they have to do.

"The majority of people are accepting of the situation. They understand that hotel quarantining is something that has to be done for the greater good of the community so most people are happy to go through it,” she finished.