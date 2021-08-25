Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Listowel’s Laura working on frontlines in Sydney lockdown

Listowel native Laura McCarthy is working as a registered nurse on the frontlines in Sydney which is currently under lockdown. Expand
Listowel native Laura McCarthy is working as a registered nurse on the frontlines in Sydney which is currently under lockdown. Expand

Close

Listowel native Laura McCarthy is working as a registered nurse on the frontlines in Sydney which is currently under lockdown.

Listowel native Laura McCarthy is working as a registered nurse on the frontlines in Sydney which is currently under lockdown.

Listowel native Laura McCarthy is working as a registered nurse on the frontlines in Sydney which is currently under lockdown.

Listowel native Laura McCarthy is working as a registered nurse on the frontlines in Sydney which is currently under lockdown.

/

Listowel native Laura McCarthy is working as a registered nurse on the frontlines in Sydney which is currently under lockdown.

Kerryman

Fergus Dennehy

When Listowel native and registered nurse, Laura McCarthy first arrived in Australia two years ago, she could not have known that she would spend the bulk of those first two years working on the frontlines as a mental health nurse as part of the country’s strict ‘Hotel Quarantine Project’. 

Now, as Sydney - which will soon be entering its 9th week of lockdown – experiences a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, Laura has certainly been kept on her toes. 

Speaking to The Kerryman from Sydney this week, Laura explained a little bit of what her role entails and how she has been finding the last few weeks under lockdown in one of Australia’s most famous cities.

Most Watched

Privacy