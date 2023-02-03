Listowel’s historic Presentation Convent set to accommodate Ukrainian refugees

Listowel’s historic Presentation Convent is to set to open its doors as a new residence for a number of Ukrainian refugees in the very near future.

Owner of the Convent John Whelan has informed The Kerryman that the refugees bound for Listowel will comprise women, children and elderly people in the main.

The Listowel businessman said he could not confirm exactly how many will take up residence in the building, but that the figure would be ‘in and around’ 50.

He insisted the group would be ‘purely’ comprised of people fleeing Putin’s dreadful war on their homeland.

His remarks rubbish speculation that has been rife on social media in recent days that up to 150 adult male asylum seekers would be housed in the former Convent – a site that adjoins both the Presentation Secondary school and the Presentation Primary.

Mr Whelan said he was moved on humanitarian grounds to help accommodate Ukrainian people; in the building he owns that was once home to generations of nuns.

The imminent intake will be the first large communal group of refugees from the former Soviet republic to be housed in Listowel. Scores of their fellow countrypeople are already in accommodation in Tarbert and Ballybunion, where they have received a great welcome from locals.

"We’ve been great on a national level to support these people and I think they should be supported and helped in whatever way possible and that is very much my viewpoint in this project,” Mr Whelan said.

"This is about the people from Listowel and North Kerry putting the best foot forward to welcome people who, through no fault of their own, have had to take refuge in a foreign country from the traumatic effects of a war.”

“This is purely for Ukrainian refugees, mostly women, children and elderly people. The building is there and it’s empty and it would be a shame not to look after people there in this way. I hope there will be a welcome extended them by the people of North Kerry and Listowel,” Mr Whelan added.

Asked as to how many would be accommodated in the old Convent, Mr Whelan replied: ‘In and around 50’.

He said he could not comment beyond that on the particulars at this point.

The Kerryman understands the Convent will be ready to welcome its latest residents within a matter of weeks.