Listowel’s Fiona is the queen of Leopardstown following memorable victory

Fiona and Vera Verto cross the finish line in front at Leopardstown on Saturday. Photo by Healy Racing.

Fiona (right) is congratulated by her fellow Corinthian Jane Davis after Fiona's big race win at Leopardstown Racecourse in the Irish Injured Jockeys Charity Race on Saturday. Photo by Healy Racing.

Leopardstown Racecourse has hosted many memorable afternoons in its long and illustrious history but one event in particular will live long in the memory of Listowel woman Fiona Dowling.

The exciting charity race for amateurs was won by Fiona and her mount Vera Verto - trained by Gavin Cromwell and owned by the From the Clouds Partnership.

Fiona won the final leg of The Corinthian Challenge Charity Race Series for the Irish Injured Jockeys (IIJ) as 14 riders went to post on Saturday last.

"I was absolutely over the moon to partner Vera Verto to victory in the final race of the challenge at Leopardstown. It's always been a personal goal of mine to ride a winner on the racecourse so Saturday really was a dream come true,” she said.

Fiona thanked Gavin Cromwell, his team and the owners, for the opportunity including her main sponsors, Gain Equine Nutrition and Healy Racing Photography.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported all the riders throughout the challenge and the atmosphere on race days has been incredible,” said Fiona.

“Everyone has put so much effort in and the injured jockeys fund team have done so much to ensure everyone has the best experience possible. It's great to know that everyone's fundraising efforts are going to such a worthy cause,” she said.

Fiona started her career in the Thoroughbred industry after finishing school and graduating from the Irish National Stud course in 2007.

She started working for trainer Gordon Elliott and led up Silver Birch to win the 2007 Aintree Grand National.

During her time with Gordon, she rode two point-to-point winners. Since then, she has worked in the Thoroughbred industry in the UK, USA, Australia, and New Zealand.

Over the past five years, she moved into the educational sector and earlier this year Fiona moved back to Ireland and joined the fantastic team at the Racing Academy Centre of Excellence R.A.C.E. in Co. Kildare.

“The [charity] series is a great initiative to raise vital money for the injured jockeys fund…taking part in the challenge is a big commitment but I've made lifelong friends and had the chance to realise a lifelong dream and for that, I cannot be more grateful,” Fiona said.

The Corinthian Challenge Charity Race Series is an extremely successful fundraising initiative. To date, it has raised over €500,000 for the IIJ, with this year’s crew within reach of their collective target of €140,000.

The participants are essentially volunteers who apply and take part in the three-race series. They experience first-hand what it is like to be a jockey from training and fitness to race preparation right through to riding at the Curragh, Gowran Park and Leopardstown.

Stan Begley was crowned overall Champion of the Corinthian Challenge for 2022, as he had the most points accumulated across the series having been placed in every race, the highlight being his win at Gowran Park last month.

For further information and to make a donation, visit www.corinthianchallenge.com.



