Listowel Writers’ Week committee members ‘distraught’ after axing of group

Voluntary committee members have yet to receive copies of the report that set out the new structure of the famous literary festival

Crowds gather for a reading at Listowel Castle during Writers’ Week 2014.

Crowds gather for a reading at Listowel Castle during Writers’ Week 2014.

kerryman

Donal Nolan

ANGER is mounting in Listowel over the recent change to the governance of the town’s world-famous Writers’ Week that saw the shock discontinuation of the festival’s voluntary committee.

Committee members say they were completely ‘blindsided’ when the move was announced at a meeting convened by the Board of Directors of Writers’ Week on Friday, September 16, last.

