Listowel Writers’ Week committee members ‘distraught’ after axing of group

ANGER is mounting in Listowel over the recent change to the governance of the town’s world-famous Writers’ Week that saw the shock discontinuation of the festival’s voluntary committee.

Committee members say they were completely ‘blindsided’ when the move was announced at a meeting convened by the Board of Directors of Writers’ Week on Friday, September 16, last.

But at least one director of the Festival has suggested that the group was not disbanded – and that committee members can expect to fulfil the same roles they have long fulfilled at future Writers’ Weeks.

However, a number of committee members to whom The Kerryman spoke – but who did not wish to be identified – said they were informed the committee was being ‘discontinued’ with immediate effect.

They spoke of their ‘heartbreak’ and ‘anger’ as they left the meeting reeling from a move they said they had not seen coming.

For many returning visitors and locals, it is the committee members who are the public face of the literary fleadh; responsible for everything from generating ideas for the annual programmes and interviewing authors on stage to staffing ticket booths and venues, welcoming the public and generally ensuring the smooth-running of the event.

They say they were effectively ‘sacked’ from their function at the Friday, September 16, meeting – as the board of directors enacted the recommendations of a report the board had commissioned consultant Dermot McLaughlin earlier in the year to conduct.

That review was funded by the Arts Council, which is also responsible for significant annual funding for the running of the festival – to the tune of nearly €60,000 last year.

The Kerryman understands that the Arts Council has had issues with the style of the Writers’ Week format and governance structure of the festival for sometime. It asked Listowel to rethink the format some years ago - and funding the review this year.

There has been absolutely no criticism of the work of Mr McLoughlin, who assiduously interviewed all committee members as part of the review process in recent months while casting a forensic eye across the entire gamut of the festival.

In fact, the committee members to whom The Kerryman spoke said they were delighted with the opportunity to engage with the process, anxious to see fresh ideas and change emerge.

They also welcomed the appointment of a new curator of Writers’ Week. The position was one of the key recommendations of the report and is now being advertised in a contract for services worth €20,000.

It was the sixth recommendation, to discontinue the committee, that has sent shockwaves reverberating through Listowel; where the festival was founded by John B Keane and Bryan MacMahon among others as a committee-led event.

The anger is being exacerbated by the fact that the committee members have yet to be furnished with a copy of the report. One committee member said they had been promised a full copy each at an earlier juncture, rather than the overview of recommendations they were provided at the September 16 meeting.

A source has meanwhile informed The Kerryman that the board directors stated that the continued Arts Council funding so vital to the festival was contingent on the recommendations being put into immediate practice.

The Arts Council would not comment directly on the situation, however. In a statement to The Kerryman this week a spokesperson said: “The Arts Council does not, as a matter of course, make comment on the individual organisations that it funds.

“As we maintain an arm’s length relationship with arts organisations, we suggest you direct these and other queries to Writers’ Week’s independent board.”

The board would not issue a fresh a statement on Tuesday, but directed The Kerryman to an updated statement on the Writers’ Week website.

That statement sets out the appointment of the new curator and the need for ‘new people’ to get involved. “We need new people to get involved, and we need to develop the next wave of volunteers, leaders, and activists who will keep Listowel Writers’ Week fresh, dynamic, inclusive, open, and welcoming to all,” it stated, adding: “We want to see Listowel Writers’ Week return to the forefront of prestigious literary festivals within these islands.”

Aggrieved committee members believe it still at the forefront of literary festivals, thanks in no small part to their unstinting dedication over the years.

“It was the talk about the need for new faces that really hurt. It was an insult to us. We were delighted to engage with the review as change is always good and we were delighted with the appointment of a curator.

“But we left that meeting no longer committee members...we are angry, shocked and distraught.” Another committee member said how the group felt completely ‘blindsided’ by the sixth recommendation.

Jimmy Deenihan, who is a director of Writers’ Week for two years, said he has had little to do with recent proceedings but feels that matters would soon be resolved to everyone’s satisfaction. He said everyone involved will remain involved in the future in the same capacity but simply under a new structure involving a curator.

Former chairperson of Writers’ Week and poet, Gabriel Fitzmaurice, said he had no criticism whatsoever of Writers’ Week on the matter - either of the directors or of the former committee. But he said he was ‘appalled and disgusted’ by the thrust of the Arts Council’s involvement in apparently directing a move towards the new form of governance.