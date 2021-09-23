Listowel welcomes Culture Night back with open arms

Scenes from Listowel over a weekend in which musicians, poets, storytellers and more brought town to life in culture, poetry and storytelling.

Scenes from Listowel over a weekend in which musicians, poets, storytellers and more brought town to life in culture, poetry and storytelling. Photos by John Kelliher.

Listowel saw a return to normality as it welcomed the county-wide Culture Night series of events last Friday.

Organised locally by St. John’s Theatre, Listowel showcased the best it had to offer in poetry, storytelling and local talent.

Artistic Director with St. John’s, Máire Logue, said, “It was a wonderful evening, beautiful bright and sunny, and people really enjoyed it. People came in their own bubbles of six, and there were groups of families as well.”

Among the events hosted was the Pod Luck, where four glamping pods in the town park were toured by various artists. These artists were singer-songwriter Lorraine Nash, storyteller Frances Kennedy, Poetry Town poet Dairena Ní Chinnéide and trad Irish sister duo, Deirdre and Aoife Granville.

After that, it was up to St. John’s Theatre for the launch of an art exhibition for Dublin-based artist Billy Dante, followed by the “In the Twilight Hour” concert, featuring musicians Larry Beau and Ann Blake, with theatre director Donal Gallagher.

“The atmosphere was really lovely, it felt like a festival around the town because the Seanchaí Centre had their storytelling event on and we had our own event, “A Little Ordinary Joy,” where we had a tent in the Garden of Europe to celebrate the autumn, so we sat around talking about that,” Máire explained.

“It was wonderful, very positive and people really enjoyed it, everyone kept the restrictions in mind but they felt really relaxed and loved being back amongst their peers and enjoying some live performances.”

The youth theatre group in St. John’s, Theatrix, also contributed a trailer for film project that they worked on throughout the summer. The film will be premiering later in the year.

“We’re really moving forward to the stage where it is post-pandemic and fingers crossed, in the next few months we can have normal numbers in the theatre. At the moment we’re still limited to either 50 people or 60% capacity depending on vaccinations so we’re mindful of those restrictions but we’re very positive, and looking forward to continued live performances,” Máire said.