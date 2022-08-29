Listowel Tidy Towns stalwart Eileen remembered by friends and family

Friends and family of the late Eileen Worts pictured at the unveiling of a plaque in her honour at Teampallín Bán last week.

The memory of the late Eileen Worts was remembered last in week at a moving ceremony organised by the members of the Listowel Tidy Towns group – of which Eileen was a founding member – at Teampallín Bán, a favourite location of Eileen during her life.

Eileen was a native of Listowel and was well-known and well-liked throughout the town; she helped to found the local tidy towns group in the town back in 1993 and was the very definition of the word ‘stalwart’ for the group over the past few decades which saw the group enjoying great success.

Speaking to The Kerryman about the plaque unveiling last Sunday week, Jackie Barrett, the PRO for Listowel Tidy Towns, said that the plaque’s location was the perfect place to remember Eileen.

"She had a special love for Teampallín Bán. It's a fitting place for her to be remembered,” she said.

"It was very heart-wrenching,” Jackie said of the ceremony adding that “Eileen was everywhere when she was in good health. You'd always see her out and about on her bicycle. She had a say in everything to do with the tidy towns group in Listowel, she was one of the main voices in the group."

The plaque to Eileen is placed on bench under the shade of a tree in the old famine graveyard.